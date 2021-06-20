Gautam Kitchlu wishes wife Kajal Aggarwal on birthday with 30 unseen pics





Southern sensation Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 36th birthday on 19th June and the actress’s loving husband Gautam Kitchlu wished his loving wife with a touching video comprising of 30 unseen photos of theirs.

He captioned the post, “30 pictures that sum up 300,000+ happy memories.” Gautam wrote, “Love is probably about sharing that popcorn. Or giving up your ‘me time’ so that you can have more ‘us’ time. It’s about being a pillow on long journeys. Or agreeing to watch the same show on telly.”

He added, “Love is being excited about ice-cream when you want piping hot cocoa instead. It is about waking up just to watch the sunrise when all you wanted to do was sleep in till noon. Love is….about declaring my feelings in a post like this once in a while.”

In response to his lovely post, Kajal says ‘I love such public declarations’

Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal has a sweetest birthday wish for her lovely sister. She hopes that Kajal has a baby soon. Nisha cites that there is a selfish reason behind her wish.

She revealed the selfish reason behind her wish, “I hope she has a baby soon for selfish reasons. I have been telling her from the time she got married. Because if they make it too late, my son won’t get along because of the age gap. He is already 3. So, these guys need to hurry up.”

Kajal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam on October 30, 2020 in the attendance of only close family members and friends in attendance.

The couple wedded according to the traditional Punjabi and Kashmiri style, as Kajal is a Punjabi and Gautam a Kashmiri. “We did not follow any specific wedding theme, but we wanted to incorporate elements of both Punjabi and Kashmiri cultures in this traditional wedding,” informed the bride’s sister Nisha.

After wedding, the married couple flew off to Maldives for honeymoon. The actress shared many stunning honeymoon pictures on her Instagram account.

Earlier this year, Kajal penned a long post being grateful for several things, including “marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings.”

“It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then – ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’ cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings!” she wrote.