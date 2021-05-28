Gautam Kitchlu cuddling, hugging, kissing wife Kajal Aggarwal





Married couple Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal indulged in some lovey-dovey moment. Married on October 2020, Gautam and Kajal shared some mushy images. The couple is seen hugging, cuddling and kissing each other on the staircase.

Gautam hold Kajal in his arms.

Kajal Aggarwal gets married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on October 30th in the presence of close family members and friends. The actress looked radiant in a red embroidered lehenga. She is decked with heavy kundan neck piece and maang tika. While Gautham donned a cream sherwani and golden turban matching with his bride.

The couple wedded according to the traditional Punjabi and Kashmiri style, as Kajal is a Punjabi and Gautam a Kashmiri. “We did not follow any specific wedding theme, but we wanted to incorporate elements of both Punjabi and Kashmiri cultures in this traditional wedding,” informed the bride’s sister Nisha.

After wedding, the married couple flew off to Maldives for honeymoon. The actress shared many stunning honeymoon pictures on her Instagram account.









