Gauri Khan turns 50: Karisma, Suzanne, Malaika wish the birthday girl





Gauri Khan celebrated her 50th birthday on October 8th, 2020 and her close pals extended birthday wishes.

Suzanne Khan wished the star wife by sharing a party picture, she captioned it, “Happy happiest birthday G from eons ago to forever more we shall always smile big together.”

Apart from Suzanne, Karisma Kapoor, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Neelam Kothari, Zoya Akhtar, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and others also wished Gauri Khan.

Malaika shared a throwback photo with Gauri Khan and sister Amrita Arora to wish the birthday girl. She wrote, “Happy Birthday darling G @Gaurikhan,” along with the photo.

Farah Khan also shared a throwback photo with her on Instagram. Along with the picture, Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday @Gaurikhan, you get to stay a year younger this year (sic).”

Shahrukh Khan married Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991 and the two are now the doting parents of three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan.