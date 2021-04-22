Gauri Khan, son Aryan jet off to New York to meet Suhana





Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan were clicked at Mumbai international airport. They are leaving for New York to be with Suhana Khan. The mother-son duo was snapped at the airport.

Gauri donned a frock like silky outfit paired with a blazer while Aryan was dressed in a black t-shirt and a denim jacket. The two wore mask as a protective measure from covid.

On Wednesday, Suhana Khan expressed her concern over the growing Covid cases in India. Showing a graph of the surge, she wrote, 'Stay Safe' with heart break emoji.

Priyanka also expressed her concern over covid rise in India and she tweeted, "The Covid-19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point."

"Please stay home, I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing.

--Stay home

--Ensure everyone you know stays home

--If you have to step out, wear a mask

--Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly.

--Get the vaccine when it's your turn

Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," she added.

Other Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others urged fans to take all safety precautions.