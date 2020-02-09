Gauri Khan shares Jaisalmer trip pictures with Maheep Kapoor

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Sunday, 09th February 2020,07:02


Gauri Khan shared pictures from her Jaisalmer trip with best buddy Maheep Kapoor. The star wives headed to Rajasthan to spend some quality time together. The two thick friends posed with their other friend in the golden city. 

Gauri Khan shared several pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned the picture as, "What a stunning city ..thank you Arvind & Tanya @tanyadubash @arvinddubash" .

They strikes pose in different style in different historic monuments. All the three of them were dressed stylishly in  modern outfit.


