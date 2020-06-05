Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana enjoying the first Mumbai rain





Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted at the balcony of Mannat enjoying the first rain. Gauri, dressed in a simple salwar suit is seen sipping something while Suhana is seen relaxing on a couch.

The mother-daughter duo spotted enjoying some quality time. Due to lockdown, Suhana got to spend some time with her family in Mumbai.

She graduated from Ardingly College in London and is now studying at a film school in New York University. She featured in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue and won the Russell Cup.

Amid lockdown, the 19-year-old did stop from learning. She took belly dancing lessons virtually from her trainer.

Gauri Khan too had shared a couple of photos of her darling daughter. She took to Instagram and shared Suhana's pictures from a home photoshoot. "No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography". She donned a strapless top and jeans.

Before this, Gauri had posted a picture of Suhana, with the caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."