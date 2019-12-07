Gaurav Gera apologises to Neha Kakkar for body-shaming her





In a comic show, Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda made fun of singer Neha Kakkar’s height. The comedian duo least thought that it would heart the singer to the core. But when Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar in a long note expressed their unhappiness over the mimicry over Neha, Gaurav and Kiku realized their mistake and they seek apology to her.

Gera has apologized to the Neha Kakkar, saying, "I would not want to hurt her because I am a fan of hers. I love the way she sings and her songs are definitely parties ki jaan (her songs add fun to the party). Even if I don't know her personally, we share greetings with each other whenever we meet. Her talent is totally appreciated, I am nobody to prove it to her. She has 30 million followers on Instagram who are there to prove her that how much they love her."

In his apology, he said, "My idea was not to hurt her. She is fantastic, a rockstar and she doesn't need me to say it. I didn't even know about the height part, and I myself don't have an average height. Kiku is short heighted… I have always tried to stay away from controversy. I have tried my best to even stay away from shows on TV. Even during the shoot we kept saying where we felt it is going overboard.. I would like to apologise to her and I love her. She is fantastic."

In another long post, Neha Kakkar asked her fans to move on from the incident.

When the video of the show was released, Neha slammed the two saying, "Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people."

She further added, "Itna zyada enjoy karte ho mere songs pe, you have such good times, you've partied so hard on my songs, you've made you GF BF hear my love songs, uske baad bhi itna bura likhte hue ho mere liye? Sharam nahin aati? We should be thankful to the people jinke wajhah se hum khush hote hain othersie aaj kal khusiyaan kiyni mushkil se milti hain."

Tony Kakkar also shared the video in which he said, "This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape.Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us ?"

He added, "Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren’t you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent ? Those who don’t understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion."

Currently, Neha Kakkar is judging the popular singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 11’ along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.