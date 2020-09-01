Gaurav Chopra’s father dies of Covid-19, 10 days after mother’s demise





Ten days after mother’s demise, TV actor Gaurav Chopra’s father Swatantra Chopra passed away on Saturday. Both were coronavirus positive. In a gap of 10 days, Gaurav Chopra has lost his parents. There were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Delhi.

The actor penned a heart-breaking note on Instagram on Monday night remembering his late father.

Sharing series of picture of his parents, Gaurav Chopra wrote, “My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. .Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was ? Don’t think so.. The ideal man , the ideal son,the ideal brother, a man who always put family above EVERYTHING else. An ideal father ...it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him.. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son that’s the legacy I have inherited...loved and respected so so much more than I ever will be..a celebrity in its true terms. As a child , me walking down the street or the market always knew that I was recognised as his son. By all. That the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son...was something that i was used to.. This : when he didn’t even know of their existence.”

He went on to add, “It was a regular affair to find some unknown person at our gates bringing along a guest who was looking for our house. All you had to say was “Chopra Saab’s house? “ And anybody in that vast radius would bring you to the correct place. The love ,warmth and generosity that he had .. the idealism, the strength... “

Talking about the death of his mother, who was battling pancreatic cancer and later contracted coronavirus, he wrote, “An ideal husband..devoted his entire existence towards making my mother better in these last four years. To the point of getting a disease trying to protect her and then leaving all of us to keep her company.. She left us on the 19th and he did on the 29 th.. 10 days ..and they’re both gone.. A void , vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill... #MerePapa.”

A day after his mother passed away, Gaurav shared happy picture of his mother and wrote, “Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up ! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room . Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else..I can go on and on .about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source..”

Bidding her farewell, he ended saying, “#MeriMaa was the strongest..She left us yesterday... In the other world she would be making everyone her fan ,I’m sure ! Aapka #kaanha.”