Gaurav Chopraa, Hitisha Cheranda welcome a baby boy





Television actor Gaurav Chopraa is over the moon as he turned father to a little baby boy. His wife Hitisha Cheranda gave birth to a baby boy.

The actor shared the good news on his social media handle.

Posting a picture of a placard at the entrance of his home, the ‘Sanjivani’ actor wrote, “19-08-2020, 29-08-2020, 14-09-2020. Enlightenment in three dates… The meaning of life explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride, a cycle … never ending…an emotional and physical test..and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today …Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed! ???????? thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength…”

No sooner Gaurav Chopraa shared the news of his baby’s birth, congratulatory messages started to pour in. Actor Nisha Rawal wrote, “Yaaaaahoooo! I am a Maaaaasi ????????”. Narayani Shastri also wished the couple as she wrote, “Bahut bahut bahut mubarak?? @mrgravitas @hitisha_c”

Gaurav Chopraa tied the knot with fashion consultant and stylist Hitisha Cheranda on February 19, 2018.

The saddest part is that Gaurav Chopraa lost his mother on August 19 due to coronavirus. She was battling pancreatic cancer for quite sometime. The actor also lost his father passed away on August 29 due to coronavirus.