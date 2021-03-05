Gauahar Khan’s father passes away, celebs pay tribute





Former ‘Bigg Boss’ winner Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away today. He was keeping unwell for quite sometime and was undergoing treatment in a hospital. While in hospital, Gauahar tweeted about her father’s hospitalization and asked her fans and close ones to pray for her father.

The actress’s friend Preeti Simoes shared the sad news on social media. Sharing a video where Gauahar wishes her father and mother a 100 long years, she wrote, "Mere Gauahar ke pappa...To the man i loved...Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride. Strength and Love to the family."

It's only two days ago that Gauahar had shared a photo from her wedding with her dad and wrote, "A fathers kiss #Blessing Zafar Ahmed Khan, I love you soooooooooo much #MyPappaStrongest."

The actor shared a note on his passing away on Instagram. She wrote, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever heartbroken! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."

On Thursday, Gauahar had shared her last picture with her father while holding his hand at the hospital. She had written a prayer for him and had added, "Oh Allah bless my father."

Gauahar's husband Zaid Darbar had also shared a picture of them sharing a hug and had written, "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health . Ameen ! He's the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah."

TV celebrities and colleagues of Gauahar Khan including Sunil Grover, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Gajraj Rao and Dia Mirza sent love and strength to the family.

Sunil Grover commented, "I am sorry to know. Prayers for your father and strength to the family. ."

Vikrant Massey wrote, "Deepest condolences to the family Gauhar. Stay strong."

Kamya Punjabi wrote, "So sorry for ur loss! My Heartfelt condelences to you n ur family! May his soul rest in peace."