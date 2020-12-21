Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's wedding festivities begin with Haldi ceremony





Gauahar Khan and Zaif Darbar are all set to enter into wedlock on December 25th and the couple pre-wedding festivities kick-started with Chiksa ceremony which is equivalent to haldi ceremony. The couple wore matching yellow outfit.

While the groom-to-be wore a kurta-pyjama, the bride-to-be was dressed in a lehenga. Both were decked in floral ornaments.

“When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah. Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa,” she wrote, adding their wedding hashtag ‘GaZabKaHaiDin’.

Zaid’s siter is happy to have Gauahar as her Bhabhi. Sharing an adorable picture with the former Bigg Boss winner, Zaid's sister wrote, "Jaisi maine mangi thi waise Bhabhi paayi."

Father and music composer Ismail Darbar also shook his legs at the haldi ceremony. Zaif and Gauahar also danced their hearts out at the function.

In an earlier interview, Gauahar revealed that Zaid proposed after a month of meeting her.

“We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she said.