Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to marry in ITC Maratha on Dec 25





Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, who is going strong with music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar is all set to tie the knot with her dream man. The venue and wedding date have been finalized, on December 25th in ITC Maratha which is situated.

For the pre-wedding photoshoot, Gauahar and Zaid will be jetting off to the historical Fort Jadhavgadh Hotel in Pune. The bride-to-be always wanted a royal photoshoot.

The wedding festivities will kickstart on December 22 and it will be attended by close family members and friends due to covid-19 situation.

Earlier this month, the couple announced their engagement on social media account.

Gauahar Khan uploaded a photo which showed her featuring with many balloons with Zaid and one balloon has written, ‘She said Yes.’ The actress captioned the image with ring and heart emoji.

Lately, the couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they returned from vacation walking hand-in-hand.

Noted composer Ismail Darbar had earlier commented on Zaid and Gauahar’s relationship, “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing. In fact, that’s exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he’s happy we’re happy too, and he is old enough to decide what’s good for him.”