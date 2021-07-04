Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share a kiss during honeymoon in Moscow





Married couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar headed to Russia to enjoy their honeymoon and the couple shared some stunning images from their romantic gateway.

Gauahar and Zaid posted a series of photos clicked near Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. The actress looked stunning in a yellow sleeveless tee with blue high-waist denim, while her hubby donned a cool look- a beige sweatshirt and pants. She captioned it, “Love In Moscow!”

The former ‘Bigg Boss’ winner and actress Gauahar Khan married to composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar in an intimate ceremony in on December 25th, 2020. The bride and the groom twinned in white wedding outfit.

Announcing her wedding on Instagram, Gauahar Khan had written, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid”.

Due to coronavirus lockdown and Gauahar’s father’s demise, the duo opted for a late honeymoon.