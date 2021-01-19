Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar enjoy honeymoon in Udaipur





Newly married Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar whisked off to Udaipur to enjoy their honeymoon.

Gauahar shared a video on Instagram to express her excitement. She wrote in the caption, "This is how happy I get when I travel ... of course, this is my first holiday with the hubby .. #Happiest #reels #udaipur #myudaivilas."

Sharing two lovey-dovey images with hubby Zaif, the former ‘Bigg Boss’ winner wrote, “Finally Our Time #Udaipur”.

After months of courtship, Gauahar Khan got married to composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaif Darbar on 25th December. The bride and the groom twinned in white during their wedding.

Announcing her wedding on Instagram, Gauahar had written, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid”.

The wedded couple posed with the guests. Gauahar captioned one click with Zaid, "QUBOOL HAI . @zaid_darbar". Gauahar's elder sister and actor Nigar Khan also posed with the couple.