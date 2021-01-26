Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar celebrate one-month of marital bliss





It’s been one month that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Khan got married and the couple celebrated the special day and wished one another as they complete one month of togetherness.

They shared three photos on their profile, one from their sangeet ceremony, the second from their mehendi, and the third from their haldi ceremony.

Addressing Zaid as 'Jaanu', Gauahar wrote, "1 month Anniversary, would probably not mean much to ppl , but for me it’s the celebration of finding my true Love , my bestest Friend , my partner in the super times and my backbone when things go wrong . @zaid_darbar thank you for being just unbelievably AMAZING. Thank you for Loving me like I have never known love could be . I love you HUSBAND. #25Dec2020 Happy one Month Jaanu."

Zaid also penned a sweet and romantic post for his wifey, "On this day one month ago we made the best decision of our lives. Happy 1 month Anniversary Jaanu. I will keep choosing you every day for every month for every year of my life! I love you Gauahar. #Gaza."

Announcing her wedding on Instagram, the Gauahar had written, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid”.