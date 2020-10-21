Gauahar Khan to marry Zaid Darbar in a lavish wedding in December





‘Bigg Boss’ winner Gauahar Khan is all set to exchange wedding vows with Zaid Darbar, son of music composer Ismail Darbar in a lavish wedding in December. It will be a two-day affair. The functions will be held in Mumbai and both families have started preparations for the grand wedding.

"Families are quite excited and the venue has also been booked. The date will be out soon, it's in December," our source told us.

Ismail Darbar confirmed that his son is in love with Gauahar Khan. He also divulged that Zaid confesses his feeling about Gauahar to his step mother Ayesha.

Ismail Darbar said, “Bahut tareef kar raha tha Gauahar ki”. The music composer accepts they are couple. When asked about it, he replied, “Yes, he did.”

During his conversation, Ismail said that he would have no objection if Zaid gets married to Gauahar. “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he's doing. In fact, that's exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he's happy we're happy too, and he is old enough to decide what's good for him,” he added further.

Earlier, Gauahar neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Zaid. Addressing her rumoured relationship with Zaid, she said, "It's fine guys. You can keep guessing. Some things are personal. As long as you see two people or four people or more happy, it's fine. Let's not judge or put a tag. Let's enjoy and spread happiness."

Their close sources confirmed that they are dating. Both spend quality time with one another. He is 12 years younger than Gauahar.

Zaid Darbar is a professional dancer and he also featured in a music video 'The Chamiya Song' with Dwayne Bravo and Shakti Mohan.

Recently, he shared an adorable picture with Gauahar Khan on his Instagram account. He wrote a sweet caption, "Her soul is sweet."