Gauahar Khan tested negative in multiple reports, clarifies her team





Report is doing the round that Gauahar Khan violated Covid-19 protocols by shooting outside despite being Covid positive. However, Gauahar’s team totally rubbishes the rumor and released a statement saying in multiple reports Gauahar has been tested negative.

The statement urged the people not to speculate and respect Gauahar’s emotional condition as 10 days ago, she lost her father.

The full statement read, “For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here’s the latest report. She’s tested negative in multiple reports. She’s a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar’s emotionally lowest low time as she’s just lost her father 10 days ago and she’s going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC.”

The statement continued, “So with folded hands we want Gauahar’s time to her self, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time.”

A BMC official said, “When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station.”

“An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official,” said S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.

The BMC, without naming Gauahar, tweeted on Monday that an FIR had been filed against 'a Bollywood actor'. The tweet read, “No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”