Gauahar Khan secretly dating composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar





According to the latest grapevine, Gauahar Khan is secretly dating music composer Ismail Darbars son Zaid Darbar. The former ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner is said to have found love in Zaid Darbar, a social media influencer and actor-dancer.

Neither Gauahar nor Zaid admitted their relationship in public, their close sources confirmed that they are dating. Both spend quality time with one another. He is 12 years younger than Gauahar.

Zaid Darbar is a professional dancer and he also featured in a music video 'The Chamiya Song' with Dwayne Bravo and Shakti Mohan.

Recently, he shared an adorable picture with Gauahar Khan on his Instagram account. He wrote a sweet caption, "Her soul is sweet."

Gauahar Khan was in a relationship with Kushal Tandon in the past. After years of dating, both parted ways mutually.