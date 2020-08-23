Gauahar Khan celebrates birthday with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar





Former ‘Bigg Boss’ winner Gauahar Khan celebrated her 37th birthday with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar, son of Ismail Darbar. The birthday girl shared picture of her fun-filled birthday celebration.

Sharing the cheerful pictures, she wrote, “Allah ka shukr ! my best birthday ever ! Thank u to every soul pouring love into my life today ! Thank u thank u ! I am truly Blessed! I love u all ! #Alhamdulillah #BirthdayGirl.”

Gauahar had also earlier shared a picture with Zaid on Instagram, and had written, “Apne Birthday ka plan soch rahi hoon , aur paseena kisi aur ko aa raha hai (I am thinking about my birthday plan and someone else seems to be seating) @zaid_darbar ....hahahahahhh #pressure #DemandingBirthdayGirl not really .. bcoz he stole my pic I’m posting this one coz I liked it better ! What do u think I should do for my birthday tomw ??? Suggest in #comments.”

Zaid Darbar also shared pictures from the celebration in which he is seen co-ordinated with the birthday girl in blue. His tweet reads, “So I guess it's never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I'd rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous.”

The room was decorated with balloons with delicious birthday cake in front of them.

Gauahar is said to have found love in Zaid Darbar, a social media influencer and actor-dancer.

Neither Gauahar nor Zaid admitted their relationship in public, their close sources confirmed that they are dating. Both spend quality time with one another. He is 12 years younger than Gauahar.

Zaid Darbar is a professional dancer and he also featured in a music video 'The Chamiya Song' with Dwayne Bravo and Shakti Mohan.

Recently, he shared an adorable picture with Gauahar Khan on his Instagram account. He wrote a sweet caption, "Her soul is sweet."

Gauahar Khan was in a relationship with Kushal Tandon in the past. After years of dating, both parted ways mutually.