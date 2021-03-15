Gauahar Khan booked for shooting despite testing COVID-19 positive





Actor and former ‘Bigg Boss’ winner Gauahar Khan was booked for violating Covid-19 protocols. The actress has been tested positive for novel coronavirus but in spite of testing positive, she went out for shoot.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked Gauahar Khan to quarantine herself but when officials went to check up on her, she was not present at her house.

A BMC official said, “When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station.”

“An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official,” said S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.

The BMC, without naming Gauahar, tweeted on Monday that an FIR had been filed against 'a Bollywood actor'. The tweet read, “No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”

Recently, actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ashish Vidyarthi have tested positive for the virus.