Ganpati Visarjan: Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra bid adieu to Bappa with friends





Like every year, this year also the Kapoor family celebrated Ganesh festival with full devotion and Ekta Kapoor invited all the friends on Ganesh Visarjan.

Shobha Kapoor and Jeetendra were spotted at the festival.

Actor Anita Hassanandani arrived with her husband Rohit Reddy. Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia was also seen with his wife Kanchi Kaul and two kids. Actor Riddhi Dogra stunned in pink suit. Actors Krystle D’Souza and Urvashi Dholakia also clicked with Ekta and Anita.

Jeetendra posed with his grandson Lakkshya. Tusshar Kapoor also posed with his son. Lakkshya was dressed in a traditional outfit.















