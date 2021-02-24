‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Teaser: Alia Bhatt plays a brothel and fearless don





The teaser of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was unveiled and it showed Alia Bhatt playing the titular role of Gangubai, a brothel who later turns into a fearless don. Alia Bhatt is known to play challenging roles but for the first time, she is playing the role of a brothel. The film is inspired from a real life character Gangubai Kathiawadi who was pushed into prostitution at an early age. Later, she became so powerful that people bow before her.

The teaser showed Gangubai’s exciting journey from the head of a brothel to the political leader of Kamathipura.

The film has few interesting dialogues like "Kumari kisi ne chhoda nahin, aur shrimati kabhi kisi ne banaya hi nahin (no one spared my innocence, and no one honoured me with marriage either)."

Sanjay Leela Bhanshali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

A source told Mid-Day, "To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup.”

"Happy Birthday Sir... I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday. Presenting a part of my heart and soul. Meet... Gangu," Alia wrote in her note to Sanjay Leela Bhansali while sharing the teaser on Twitter.

"Strength. Power. Fear," Sanjay Leela Bhansali had described Alia Bhatt's character "Gangu chand thi, aur chand hi rahegi," says Alia Bhatt.

The film is slated to hit theatres on July 30.