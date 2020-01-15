‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ first look: Alia Bhatt as fearless brothel owner wins heart





The first look of Alia Bhatt from Sanjay Leela Bhanshali’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was unveiled and the ‘Raazi’ actress nails as a powerful and fearless brother owner and matriarch. Two pictures of Alia from the film were shared. The first one showed her sitting in a blouse and skirt, a bindi on her forehead, hair braided with ribbons and a pistol placed on a table besides her. She also sports a mole on her left cheek.

The second picture is a close up of the actress. Her eyes and big red bindi catches attraction. It is a close-up monochrome picture and she looked bit mature.

Alia Bhatt introduced two posters of the film on Instagram, with the caption, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Bhansali Productions unveiled her look on social media with the caption, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020. @aliaa08 #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies.”

Yesterday, before the first look release, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her upcoming biopic. The 26-year-old actor shared a glimpse of the film’s title and wrote Gangubai in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Earlier, Alia shared the news of her new film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “A name you’ve heard a story you haven’t. #GangubaiKathiawadi This one’s going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020.”

The film is bankrolled by Bhansali Productions along with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Ltd. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch.

In the past, Mid-Day had quoted a source as saying, “Alia’s paternal grandfather Nanabhai Bhatt was a Gujarati Brahmin who hailed from Kathiawad. But Alia is not familiar with the dialect as it is rarely used outside of the pocket in Gujarat. Since the filmmaker is meticulous in his prep, he wants a tutor who is fluent in the dialect. Bhansali has reached out to some of Mumbai’s famous Gujarati theatre personalities, including actors Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak, to help him in his search. The film will be shot simultaneously as she undertakes the month-long diction class. The dialect has a strong Sindh influence as the region was inhabited by the Kathis and Rajputs from present-day Rajasthan and Sindh.”