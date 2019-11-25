Gabriella Demetriades romantically wishes Arjun Rampal on birthday





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal turned a year older today and his partner Gabriella Demetriades wished the birthday boy very adorably on Instagram.

She also revealed Arjun’s cute nickname by which she calls her – “Shriji”. Wishing the actor, Gabriella also shared a series of pictures with Arjun and wrote, “With you time is not linear, but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and everyday that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world. Happy birthday to you shriji @rampal72.”

Wishes poured in for Arjun from friends and fans on his D-day. “Lovely photos and happy birthday to your darling. You both are really lovely together,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “Happy birthday to the hottest man!”

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend welcomed their first child together in July 2019 and the couple also shared the first glimpse of their newborn baby.

Last week, Arjun and his first wife Mehr Jessia were granted divorce by Bandra family court in Mumbai. After 21 years of marriage, the couple was legally separated. Mehr got the custody of their two daughter, Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13).