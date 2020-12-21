Fun-filled photos of pregnant Anita Hassanandani's baby shower





Television queen Ekta Kapoor hosted a baby shower for actress and mommy-to-be Anita Hassanandani. Anita glows in yellow gown. The baby shower ceremony was attended by a host of television celebrities like Urvashi Dholakia, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Sanaya Irani and others.

Anita, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy also posed with her hubby. Sharing a lovey-dover picture with the preggers, Rohit wrote, “BabyShower done right! Thanks @tanusridgupta @ektarkapoor for hosting us.” He was casually dressed in a grey long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

Ekta shared a selfie video from the party, in which she asked everyone behind her, “Is it a man? Is it a Superman? What is it, guys?” They all excitedly replied, “It’s a baby!,” and started clapping.

Karishma shared a series of pictures from the baby shower and wrote, “Congratulations to the cutest and the sweetest couple. Lots of love to you and the baby.” Krystle posted a picture with Anita and Rohit, and wrote, “All Ready to welcome baby Reddy.”

Aditi Bhatia shared a picture with the parents-to-be and captioned it, “Never have I been so happy for getting replaced. #BabyReddy we are Ready for you.”

Earlier, Anita had shared a video, in which she talked about being ‘absolutely ready’ to start a family. She had said, “Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready.” She had then jokingly added, “I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly.”

Anita Hassanandani captioned a group photo with friends. She wrote, "OMG! Itsssss a baybeeeeeeee! Thank you, thank you. Thank you my Tanusri Dasgupta and Ekta Kapoor for this amazinggggg evening! I love you guys."

Actor Karan Patel, who attended the baby shower with his wife Ankita Bhargava, shared pictures on Instagram. "There can never be a dull moment with this mad gang of ours ... #RoNitaBabyShower #JuniorReddyComingSoon," he captioned one of the posts.

In a separate post he wrote: "Taashu and Ro, you guys are going to be the best parents in the world. Can't wait for the little bundle of joy to arrive and for our holidays with the babies. Love you guys. May God bless you two and the soon arriving lil munchkin for ever and ever."