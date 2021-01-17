‘Fukrey’ actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas dies; Ali, Richa, Farhan pay tribute





Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who portrayed the role of Bobby in ‘Fukrey’ passed away on Saturday. Celebrities pour in condolence.

Farhan Akhtar was the first to share the news of Lucas’ demise, he wrote, "A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed. RIP (sic).”

Ali Fazal remembered Olanokiotan in the following words, “I still havent comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It wont be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, i hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this (sic).”

Richa Chadha, who shared screen with Lucas in ‘Fukrey’, shared a throwback video to pay homage to Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas. She wrote, "Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you... fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend (sic)."

Varun Sharma remembered Olanokiotan and wrote on Instagram. "With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform that we have lost a very important cast member. He will be missed and remembered. always. Rest in peace," Varun wrote on his Instagram story.

May his soul rest in peace!