Frieda Pinto engaged to photographer boyfriend Cory Tran, shares pic





Freida Pinto gets engaged to boyfriend Cory Tran, who is a photographer by profession. The couple got engaged on Cory’s birthday. The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress shares few pictures with Cory to announce her engagement.

In the pictures, the engagement ring is clearly visible on Freida’s finger as she poses with her fiancée at a beach. “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues. Freida’s Love Sonia co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, “OMG @freidapinto @coryt congratulations you guys And happy birthday Cory.”

Lisa Ray commented on the news, “Love you sooooo much. Heart burst.” Celeb stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “I’m so excited.” Painter Michael Angel posted a few heart emojis and wrote, “Love.” Preeti Desai wrote, “I am so excited, Wifey gonna be a real wifey! Love you two moooooooonkeys”

Cory also posted the same pictures and wrote, “The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.”

“I feel what I did was right. There were no two ways about it. Everyone is going to write you off for one thing or another, but you know what — it’s my life, and if I didn’t go through it, I wouldn’t be the person I am today, sitting here talking about what happened back then and being more knowledgeable about what happens in relationships,” the actress said.

Aaron Paul of Hulu Series ‘The Path’ played the cupid in their relationship. Cory Tran and Freida Pinto met through their common friend, Aaron Paul.

Freida and Cory made their first official appearance together at the Oscars party in 2018.

Just in 2017, Pinto expressed her feelings to People’s Magazine, quoting, “I think I love myself. I’m having like this crazy love affair with myself... If you don’t know how to learn to love yourself you will find being single extremely hard. When you do that, I don’t think you feel lonely.”

Freida Pinto dated her Slumdog co-star Dev Patel for six years before calling it a quit in December 2014. In 2016, Freida was rumoured to be dating polo player, Ronnie Bacardi but the relationship did not survive for more time.