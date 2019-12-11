Freida Pinto attends sister Sharon Pinto's wedding with fiancé Cory Tran





Freida Pinto attended sister Sharon Pinto’s wedding with her photographer fiancé Cory Tran. Picrures from the wedding is doing the round on net. It was a traditional wedding and the bride and the groom was dressed in traditional Assamese attire.

While Frieda Pinto looked gorgeous in a mustard yellow lehenga. She kept her make-up minimal and tied her hair in a ponytail. She donned stunning jewelry. She posed with Cory Tran, who was also dressed in a traditional outfit.

“Sister of the bride. #sharonwedsbiplab”, the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress captioned a picture.

The actress posed with Cory and she captioned it, “The bride’s family is ready… let’s get Sharon married.”

Freida Pinto also strikes a pose with her sister. Both were beaming in joy. She also shared picture of Sharon with the groom.

Freida gets engaged to boyfriend Cory Tran on Cory’s birthday. Last month, she shares few pictures with Cory to announce her engagement.

In the pictures, the engagement ring is clearly visible on Freida’s finger as she poses with her fiancée at a beach. “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues. Freida’s Love Sonia co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, “OMG @freidapinto @coryt congratulations you guys And happy birthday Cory.”







