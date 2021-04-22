Free of COVID, two tests, both Negative: Arjun Rampal





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is now Covid free. On Thursday, the 48-year-old actor shared the good news to his fans.

"Free of COVID, two tests, both Negative. God has been kind”. Arjun on Sunday shared that he has been tested positive and he gives credit to the first dose of the vaccine for recovering so fast.

"One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms," he wrote.

The ‘Ra One’ actor also urged his fans to take their vaccine shots as soon as possible and follow all safety measures. He wrote: "I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don't become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light."

Earlier this week, Arjun Rampal informed his fans that he is covid positive. He wrote, "Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and am home-quarantined. (I am) getting the needed medical care. I am following all the protocols as is required of me. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long-term benefits. Together we can and we will fight Corona."

While recovering from Covid-19, the actor shared glimpse of his quarantine life. The first picture showed him reading book, relaxing while the second picture showed the actor busy in painting.