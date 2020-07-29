‘Forever Indebted’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanks her fans





After discharging from Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media handle to thank all her fans, who prayed for her recovery along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanked her fans and well-wishers on her Instagram profile. "Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel, and for Pa, AB and me," Aishwarya wrote on Tuesday night. She added, "Overwhelmed and forever indebted...God bless you all. All my love always and prayers for the well-being of you all. Truly, deeply and heartfelt. Be well and be safe. God bless. Love you all too."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t hold back his tears in joy after his daughter-in-law and granddaughter got discharged from hospital.

Apni choti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par main rok na paya aapne aansu. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (After my daughter-in-law and granddaughter were discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)," tweeted Big B.

Abhishek Bachchan also informed about Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s discharge.

Abhishek tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."