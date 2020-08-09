First Wedding Picture: Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati gets married





Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony. Only close family members and friends attended the wedding ceremony. The couple got married at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios with only 30 people in attendance due to coronavirus pandemic.

The wedding was graced by Naga Chaitanya and his actress wife Samantha Akkineni. Rana Daggubati's best friend Ram Charan with his wife Upasana graced the wedding.

Earlier, Rana Daggubati opened up about his wedding with Miheeka. “For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don’t ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can’t put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner,” the actor said.

Miheeka Bajaj looks like a perfect bride in heavily embroided cream and golden lehenga designer by Anamika Khanna. She is paired with stunning ornamnets. While Rana complemented his bride in off-white dhoti-kurta.

Congratulations to Rana and Miheeka!







