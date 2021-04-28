First Wedding Photo: Sugandha Mishra weds Sanket Bhosale





Noted comedian cum presenter Sugandha Mishra got married to comedian Sanket Mishra in Ludhiana, Punjab after dating for few years and the newly married shared the first wedding picture with Sanket.

The photo showed Sugandha and Sanket exchanging garlands. The bide looked stunning in a light pink heavily embroidered in multi-colour bridal lehenga, while Sanket sported an aqua coloured sherwani teamed with a beige pagdi and matching chudidaar and a pink dupatta.

"Aur isee ke sath ... @drrrsanket "Your Life ,My Rules" #suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale (sic)," Sugandha captioned the image.

Earlier, talking about having an engagement and wedding on the same day, Sugandha told Spotboye, "The wedding will take place on April 26, 2021, in Jalandhar, Punjab which is also my hometown. Both Engagement and the Wedding would take place on the same date."

She also opened up about the guest list, "Given the Covid situation at hand, this would be a very private, close-knit, family affair”, the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ actor quipped.

Sugandha also shared her mehendi and engagement picture on social media. TV producer Preeti Simoes shared a photo from Sugandha and Sanket’s engagement ceremony and captioned it, “Just Married.” A video from their wedding ceremony also surfaced online.

The picture shared by Simoes showed the newlyweds twinned in yellow outfits. While Sugandha looked stunning in a yellow and pink lehenga for the engagement ceremony, Sanket opted for a yellow blazer twinning with his ladylove. The couple is yet to share their wedding pictures

On April 17, Sugandha and Sanket announced their engagement on social media by sharing pre-wedding photo shoot. “Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. 26.4.2021”, Sugandha captioned the beautiful post. Sanket also shared couple of pre-wedding photo shoot and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings.

Congratulations to the newly married!