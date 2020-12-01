First Wedding Photo: Aditya Narayan weds Shweta Agarwal





Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot at Mumbai's Iskcon Temple in the presence of their family members and close friends. Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan and mother Deepa looked super excited as they danced to the beats of dhol.

Both the bride and the groom co-ordinated in their ivory white outfits.

Earlier speaking about the pre-wedding ceremonies, father Aditya Narayan said, “The Mehendi was on Sunday. The Haldi ceremony on Monday was a family affair, and the wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guests in attendance, followed by a reception,” he said. “I’ve invited PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha ji, Dharmendra ji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, I don’t know if they will be able to attend.”

Aditya had spoken about Covid-19 restrictions in an earlier interview, “We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple wedding and a small reception after that. Can’t call too many guests because of Covid. It will mostly be a family affair with a few friends from the film television and music fraternity whom I must invite.”

The ‘Indian idol’ host earlier spoke about his ladylove. He said, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December P.S.