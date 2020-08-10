First Picture: Sanjay Dutt leaves hospital, shows thumps up





Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on August 8, 2020, was discharged from hospital today. The ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor rushed to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness. Sanju Baba was captured on camera while stepping out of his car. He gave a thimps-up to the media persons. He donned a purple shirt and wore face mask as a protective measure.

On Saturday, Sanjay had tweeted about being hospitalized on account of breathlessness. He had stated that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

"Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and the Covid-19 report is negative as well. With the help and care of the excellent doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings. Please stay safe, everyone," Sanjay had tweeted.

His sister Priya Dutt had told PTI, "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for a regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a Covid-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday."

On the work front, Sanjay has ‘Sadak 2’, ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’, ‘Torbaaz’, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Prithviraj’ in the pipeline.