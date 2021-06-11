First Picture: Saira Banu takes Dilip Kumar home, waves hand





Matinee idol Dilip Kumar has been discharged from hospital after successful bilateral pleural effusion procedure. A team of doctor, nurses can be seen at the exit of the Hinduja hospital. Veteran actor and wife Saira Banu was by the actor's side, she also waved to the media and fans stationed outside hospital.

Saira Banu released a statement on Friday, thanked the actor's fans for all the "prayers" and said: "We are very happy. Fluid has been removed from his lungs. He is going home now. We thank all the supporters for the prayers," reported news agency ANI.

Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared on the actor’s official Twitter handle, "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar."

Here’s wishing the actor a speedy recovery and best of health!