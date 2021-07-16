First Picture: Rahul Vaidya gets married to Disha Parmar





Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya gets married to actress Disha Parmar in the presence of close family and friends. Pictures and videos of their wedding ceremonies are doing the round on net.

The ceremony took place at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Disha and Rahul looked like a perfect bride and the groom. The actress looked splendid in a red lehenga with stunning ornaments while Rahul looked dapper in a white embroided kurta and matching turban.

Several fan pages dedicated to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities.

The wedding was attended by Rahul Vaidya close friend Aly Goni. The two of them announced their wedding by sharing their invitation card on their respective Instagram pages on July 7. The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."