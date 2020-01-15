First picture of Kapil Sharma with his baby unveiled





Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl in December and now the first picture of Kapil with his baby is surfaced on net. The picture showed the doting father holding his baby in his arms. Kapil and Ginni's darling daughter looked very cute.

The picture is from Kapil Sharma’s mother’s Janak Rani’s birthday celebration. The video showed Kapil’s mother cutting birthday cake and treating her son with a piece of cake. The baby peacefully cuddled on her daddy’s arms. The ace comedian’s friends Bharti Singh and others were also seen in the video. Kapil’s mother also treats Ginni to a piece of birthday cake.

When the baby was born in December, the highly thrilled father wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di." In October Ginni had a lavish baby shower ceremony and the expected mommy dazzled in pink.

No sooner Kapil Sharma announced the good news, congratulatory messages are pouring in from every corner.

Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted, "Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl."

Comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam commented, "Bhaiya! Congratulations!"

Sunil wrote, "Congratulations!! Love and wishes (sic)."

Dia Mirza, Congratulations Kapil! Love and blessings for your baby girl

Rahul Dev, Heartest congratulations Kapil phaaji .. god bless the angel and the entire family

Nushrat Bharucha, Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9! Lots of love, good health, and happiness to your baby girl! Welcome to fatherhood!

Rakul Singh, Congratulationssssssss!!!! god bless the baby girl with all the happiness

Saina Nehwal, Congratulations

Milap, Congrats bro!!!

Harshdeep Kaur, Oye hoye!! What a great news Pahji!! Many many congratulations to you and Ginni And a warm & love filled welcome to the little Angel God bless you all!

Suresh Raina, Congratulations brother daughters Are angels

Kapil Sharma married his college friend Ginni Chatrath in a Hindu ceremony on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar followed by Anand Karaj ceremony the next day.