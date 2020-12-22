First Picture: Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Singh’s newborn girl

On Sunday, television couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sindhu were blessed with a baby girl. This is couple’s third child. They were already parents to twin daughters.

Excited father Bohra shared the good news, “Hamare ghar pe ab teen deviyan aayi hai! Lakshmi, Saraswati and now Paravati! I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters! Teejay and I over the moon to have this lovely angel in our lives. Bella and Vienna are also very excited to welcome home their baby sister. The feeling is amazing, and we are all on top of the world as it’s now going to be an absolute full house!”

Karanvir and Teejay blessed with twin daughters Bella and Vienna in 2016.

Karanvir’s twins are also very excited to have a new sibling. “Our twin daughters Vienna and  Raya Bella are  very excited . All through the pregnancy they keep kissing my wife Teejay’s tummy and wishing the baby ‘Good Morning’  and ‘Good Night’ every day. ”

Karanvir further said, “Yes Subhashji, it’s  another  girl in our family. We had already decided that  either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy  it would have been  Laxmi, Saraswati and  Ganesha in our family. Since  it’s another  girl  it is Laxmi, Saraswati and  Parvati. I consider  myself most blessed. Om Namashivay.”

Laughs Karanvir with joy, “I’ve become Charlie , now that I’ve got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi Sarawsati and Parvati.”

Adds Teejay excitedly, “Teen Deviyan  in our family. This is  the  most exciting  journey of  our life. We  though we  would share   it with you first since aap  hamari donon betiyan  ko bahot pyar karte. Here’s another little  daughter   for  you to love. We thought  we’d break  the news with you.”


