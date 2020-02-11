First Picture: Kamya Panjabi gets married to Shalabh Dang





Television actress Kamya Panjabi gets hitched to boyfriend Shalabh Dang in the presence of close family members and friends. The couple got wedded according to traditional Hindu ceremony. For the special day, the bride looked stunning in a red lehenga. While the groom looked dapper in a golden sherwani with a red stole and golden pagdi.

Pictures and videos of of Kamya and Shalabh’s wedding are doing the rounds on social media. The wedding was also graced by Kamya’s 10-year-old daughter Aara and Salabh’s son. They had a gala time at their parents’ wedding. The bride arrived at the venue dancing to the tunes of dhol.

After tying the knot with Shalabh on Monday afternoon, Kamya changed her name on Instagram.

“Meet the New Me Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang @theglamweddingofficial,” she captioned her wedding photos. Pictures of pheras in the mandap is also doing the round on net. The couple looked happy together and smiled throughout the ceremony.

Kamya’s industry friends graced the wedding and they also wished the newly wedded. “So pretty,” wrote Kishwer Merchant. “Congratulations my love,” wrote Sambhavna Seth.

Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi and got divorced in 2013. The couple has a nine-year-old daughter, Aara together. It is also Shalabh Dang’s second marriage. He has a 10-year-old son Ishan from his first marriage.

Congratulations to Kamya and Shalabh!





