First Picture: Dia Mirza gets married to Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai





Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has tied the knot again. In an intimate ceremony, she tied the knot with businessman, financial investor of Piramal Viabhav Rekhi in Mumbai today. The couple got married according to Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence.

Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani were among the other invites. Dia Mirza looks like a perfect bride in a red saree, with statement jewellery, red bindi, and tied her hain in a neat bun decorated with flowers.

While Vaibhav opted for a white kurta pajama teamed it with a beige turban for the wedding. Post the ceremony, the couple stepped out and posed for the paparazzi. The actress also distributed sweets to the media waiting outside the venue.

Dia and Vaibhav were dating for quite sometime but did not divulge. During lockdown, the couple stayed together at Vaibhav’s Pali Hill residence.

This is Dia's second marriage. She was earlier married to Sahil Sangha but they got divorced in 2019. While it is also Vaibhav Rekhi’s second nuptial. She was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter together.

Congrats to Dia and Vaibhav!