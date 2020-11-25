First Picture: Bharti Singh walks out of jail after getting bail

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Wednesday, 25th November 2020,01:11


After receiving bail, comedian Bharti Singh was clicked walking out of jail. She was arrested by NCB for consuming drugs. NCB conducted a raid on Bharti Sighâ€™s residence and they recovered â€˜ganjaâ€™ in small quantity from Bhartiâ€™s house.

During interrogation, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted on consuming â€˜ganjaâ€™. The comedian accepted that her husband Haarsh would made â€˜ganjaâ€™ and she consumed it. They were arrested and send to jail. But on Monday, their bail plea was accepted and both were released. A drug peddler reportedly named Bharti and her husband Haarsh.

Bharti was spotted outside the jail but Haarsh was seen nowhere. She was dressed in a long outfit and donned mask.

