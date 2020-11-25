First Picture: Bharti Singh walks out of jail after getting bail





After receiving bail, comedian Bharti Singh was clicked walking out of jail. She was arrested by NCB for consuming drugs. NCB conducted a raid on Bharti Sighâ€™s residence and they recovered â€˜ganjaâ€™ in small quantity from Bhartiâ€™s house.

During interrogation, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted on consuming â€˜ganjaâ€™. The comedian accepted that her husband Haarsh would made â€˜ganjaâ€™ and she consumed it. They were arrested and send to jail. But on Monday, their bail plea was accepted and both were released. A drug peddler reportedly named Bharti and her husband Haarsh.

Bharti was spotted outside the jail but Haarsh was seen nowhere. She was dressed in a long outfit and donned mask.









