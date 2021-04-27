First Pic: Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are now married couple





Noted comedia Sugandha Mishra tied the knot with boyfriend Sanket Bhisale on Monday in the presence of close family members and friends. the wedding was held in Ludhiana, Punjab.

TV producer Preeti Simoes shared a photo from Sugandha and Sanket’s engagement ceremony and captioned it, “Just Married.” A video from their wedding ceremony also surfaced online.

The picture shared by Simoes showed the newlyweds twinned in yellow outfits. While Sugandha looked stunning in a yellow and pink lehenga for the engagement ceremony, Sanket opted for a yellow blazer twinning with his ladylove. The couple is yet to share their wedding pictures.

A day ago, Sugandha shared pictures from he mehendi ceremony. She is seen video conferenaicng with Sanket where she showed her mehendi and Sanket blew kisses to her and indicated that she is looking good.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanket opened up about getting pre-wedding jitters. “It feels like what Modi ji and Salman bhai didn’t do, I am going to do that. That’s a big thing. I am getting jitters, but it’s also a very nice feeling. Finally, it’s happening,” he said.

Sanket also revealed that he was set to marry Sugandha last year but Covid-19 pandemic delayed their plan. “Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he added.

The couple will get married in a private ceremony in Ludhiana, Punjab. Since December, Sugandha has been shopping for her perfect wedding.

“I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening in the presence of just 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga,” said Sugandha in an interview with The Times of India.

“I am still in Mumbai and my family has started pulling my leg if I am coming with the dulha and baraatis (laughs). I will be leaving in a day or two. I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later. Everyday I get a shocker,” she revealed.

On April 17, Sugandha and Sanket announced their engagement on social media by sharing pre-wedding photo shoot. “Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. 26.4.2021”, Sugandha captioned the beautiful post. Sanket also shared couple of pre-wedding photo shoot and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings.