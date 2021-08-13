First Pic: Saif, Kareena’s second son Jeh spotted





The wait is finally over and fans and media got to see the first picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second child, Jehangir Ali Khan, who is referred to as Jeh.

Jeh bears a striking resemblance to his mom Kareena and big brother Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Almost after six months, the little munchkin was spotted for the first time. The occasion was a family get-together.

The family members gathered at Ranbir Kapoor’s new home in Bandra. Saif is seen holding his baby boy in his arms. While Kareena Kapoor Khan waved to the paparazzi. Karisma Kapoor too arrived. Babita and Kunal Kapoor too was spotted at Randhir Kapoor’s home.

Lately, the actress reacted to the entire controversy surrounding her two son’s names.

"You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or I can't think of any form of negativity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, guys. It has brought us closer, it has brought the world closer."

She said that she has started meditating, "Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na (there's no other way). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall. So now I am like 'OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."