First Pic: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani as married couple

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Sunday, 15th August 2021,07:08


The first picture of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani as married couple surfaced on net. The newlyweds are spotted in car. Rhea spotted a red salwar kameez and kept her hair open. She sported sindoor on her forehead while Karan donned a sherwani.

The wedding took place at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow on 14th August. Family and close friends were among the attendees.

Sonam Kapoor chose to wear amint-green Anarkali for her sister’s wedding. She posed with her husband Anand Ahuja, who sported a sherwani.

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor among others were spotted outside the wedding venue.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani were in a relationship for the past 13 years. Finally, they made their relationship official.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media