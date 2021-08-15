First Pic: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani as married couple





The first picture of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani as married couple surfaced on net. The newlyweds are spotted in car. Rhea spotted a red salwar kameez and kept her hair open. She sported sindoor on her forehead while Karan donned a sherwani.

The wedding took place at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow on 14th August. Family and close friends were among the attendees.

Sonam Kapoor chose to wear amint-green Anarkali for her sister’s wedding. She posed with her husband Anand Ahuja, who sported a sherwani.

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor among others were spotted outside the wedding venue.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani were in a relationship for the past 13 years. Finally, they made their relationship official.