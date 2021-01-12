First pic of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's baby goes viral





Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11th at Mumbai Breach Candy hospital in the afternoon and after the child’s birth, the overjoyed father issued a statement informing the good news to the world.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” the statement read.

No sooner the news was shared, congratulatory messages started to pour in from their close ones and fans.

The baby’s uncle and Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli welcomed the baby girl with a adorable picture. The photo shows two tiny feet wrapped in a blanket. He captioned it, “Happiness overboard... angel in the house”, “Happiness overboard... angel in the house”. Netizens are overjoyed to get a slight glimpse of the baby.

Later, Vikas Kohli later clarified that it was a 'random picture', and not the first photo of Virat and Anushka's baby. "Guys let me clarify that the picture i posted yesterday to congratulate anushka and virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby... as some media channels are reporting... posting to clarify," he wrote.

In August last year, Virat and Anushka shared about the actress’s pregnancy. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” captioned the photo featuring the duo.

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, Anushka revealed that the baby’s nursery is gender-neutral with an animal theme. “I don’t believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all colours,” she said, adding, “Both Virat and I love animals and we want our baby to have that bond too. They are a big part of our lives and we really believe they can teach kindness and compassion to children.”

Congratulations to the new parents!