First pic: Dilip Kumar with wife Saira Banu in hospital





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is currently recovering in Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital and the first picture of the thespian with his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu from hospital has been shared on net.

The touching picture showed Saira Banu holding Dilip Saab’s hand as the latter is resting on bed.

Updating about Dilip Kumar’s health, Saira Banu wrote,“Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

The Twitter handle of the 98-year-old actor shared a post for not believing in fake news."Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah”. "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards," it stated.

Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, who is monitoring the actor’s health informed that Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support. "He was feeling breathless, his oxygen was getting low, so he is on oxygen support. He has bilateral pleural effusion, which we are monitoring closely," he told PTI.

Celebrities, fans prayed for the speedy recovery of the matinee idol.