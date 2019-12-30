First Photo: Meet Aayush and Arpita's baby girl, Ayat Sharma





Highly overjoyed father Aayush Sharma has shared the first picture of their second child born on 27th December. The couple named their baby girl Ayat and the newborn looks very cute. Aayush shared four pictures. The first one is a perfect family picture which has Aayush, Arpita, Ahil and Ayat. The second one is of Arpita and Ayat, the third is of Ahil with his little sister and the last but the least is of the father and the daughter.

The ‘Loveyatri’ actor captioned the picture, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy.”

shared the good news with a post card message, “Our little princess has arrived. Ayat Sharma, born on 27th December. Thank you for all your love and blessings,” he wrote. Arpita and Aayush are already parents of a three-year-old son, Ahil.

He took to Twitter to express his excitement over his niece’s birth. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.

During a media interaction, Salman expressed his feeling of tuning uncle on his birthday, “I woke and checked my phone and saw the picture of Ayat nothing could have been a better gift than this to our family. She is beautiful. Ab iske baad to December 27 ka matlab hi badal gaya in our family. In fact, I just tweeted to my fans that I really want to thank them for their love and good wishes. I have become mama again, I am an uncle too bas kisike baap nehi bane.”

The newborn is named Ayat and when he was asked about the meaning of the name, he said, “There were two names, Sifara and Ayat. So, Arpita went ahead with Ayat. It is a very beautiful name. All the names of our family members start either with S or with A. Ayat means verse.” According to Salman the name was suggested by his father. He said, “Basically the idea was if I would have a daughter, her name would be this and now we are giving those ‘name’ to these children.”

Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Alvira Khan with her husband Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan with wife Seema Khan and their two children visited Arpita in hospital. Salim Khan was also clicked in his car. Helen too was spotted.

Earlier, soon after Ayat was born, Arpita shared a photo that had these words written on it: “Our little princess has arrived - Ayat Sharma”. She also captioned the picture: “Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful and overjoyed.”