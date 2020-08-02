First Photo: Hardik Pandya holds his baby boy in his arms





Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child on July 30th and now the ecstatic father shared the first glimpse of his newborn. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the cricketer donned hospital dress and holds her newborn in his arms.

Hardik captioned the photo, “The blessing from God.”

The ecstatic father shared the news on Instagram.

“We are blessed with our baby boy,” Hardik captioned a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face is however not visible in the photo. Congratulatory messages poured in from every corner. “Many many congratulations,”?actor?Sonal Chauhan wrote. “So beautiful!! Huge congrats you guys!! God bless the lil one,” actor-singer Sophie Choudry wrote. Actors like Athiya Shetty, Mandana Karimi and Sagarika Ghatke also wished Hardik and Natasa on the new addition to their family.

On May 31st, Hardik and Natasa had announced the news of her pregnancy in Instagram posts, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,”

Natasa has been sharing her baby bump pictures throughout her pregnancy journey.