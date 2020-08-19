First Look: Spectacled Ileana D’Cruz looks intense in 'The Big Bull'





The first look of Ilena D’Criz from the upcoming thriller drama, ‘The Big Bull’ was unveiled by Abhishek Bachchan. the ‘Barfi’ actor looked intense and she donned a spectacle.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share the poster, “Here is the first look of Ileana D’Cruz from The Big Bull! #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of India will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyplusHSVIP! @ajaydevgn @Ileana_Official @s0humshah”

Sharing the poster on her Twitter handle, Ileana D’Cruz wrote, "Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India. #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP."

The film is based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta who committed many financial crimes. ‘Big Bull’ helmed by Kookie Gulati is produced by Ajay Devgn along with Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

Talking about the film, Abhishek Bachchan had earlier shared, “The Big Bull isn’t historical. It is based in Mumbai in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It’s a rags to riches story, a story of ambition that if you work towards your goal, you’ll definitely achieve it.”

The ‘Big Bull’ also features Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, The ‘Big Bull’ will soon premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.