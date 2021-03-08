First Look: Sonakshi Sinha plays tough cop in Amazon’s new series





Sonakshi Sinha is making her digital debut with an untitled Amazon’s new series. The first look was unveiled today and the ‘Dabangg’ actress can be seen in the role of a cop. Sonakshi was dressed in the uniform of a police office and standing on a railway tracks with hands folded. She tied her hair in a bun and donned an intense look.

“Here’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch!Can’t wait to show everyone yet again how girls get it done! Coming soon to serve and protect on @primevideoIN (sic),” Sonakshi wrote while sharing her first look.

Huma Qureshi had a hilarious reaction to Sonakshi’s look from the yet-to-be-titled series. “Madame I didn’t do anything illegal Madame .. sorry Madame (sic)”. “Tujhe to pehle andar karoongi (sic),” Sonakshi responded.

Dia Mirza, Zoa Morani and Pulkit Samrat commented also commented on Sonakshi’s post with several emojis. Raveena Tandon, who herself is playing the role of a cop in Netflix series Aranyak, commented, “Lookin super babe (sic).”